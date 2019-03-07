Trudeau expected to explain, not apologize on SNC-Lavalin

After weeks of escalating drama, Justin Trudeau will attempt to move past the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The PM is holding a news conference this morning following supportive testimonies from his former adviser and the Privy Council clerk. Trudeau will reportedly take an apologetic tone, but will not admit to any wrongdoing in the affair.

Critics accuse Liberals of using pharmacare to shift focus from drama

The Liberals may be attempting to change the channel from SNC-Lavalin in other ways.

Some critics suggest a vague update on universal prescription drug-coverage is an attempt to shift focus. The unfinished report unveiled by federal ministers suggested the creation of a federal drug agency, but didn’t detail how all Canadians would get access to needed prescription drugs.

Provincial opposition calls for probe as Taverner steps down

Ron Taverner is out, but Doug Ford’s opposition isn’t willing to let the matter go yet.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for an investigation into the hiring process for the OPP Commissioner. Recently fired deputy commissioner Brad Blair says the province should take steps to avoid any “political interference and cronyism” in the next hiring process.

Huawei hits both sides of the border with lawsuits

Huawei is taking aim at the US now as its CFO faces extradition across the border from Canada.

The Chinese tech giant is challenging US claims of security risks being used to block its technology. The company’s CFO is also suing Ottawa for breaking her rights during her arrest. Her extradition hearing is set to run in May.

Out of pocket care for senior family is expected to skyrocket by 2035: study

The cost to take care of senior family members is expected to suddenly spike in just over a decade.

A recent study by the Conference Board of Canada claims the feds need to make a bigger investment in senior care, helping cover these out of pocket costs. Currently, the average annual cost for seniors and care givers in Canada not covered by the feds is just over $5,800.

Trebek vows to fight stage four cancer

Alex Trebek isn’t ready to let pancreatic cancer take him down.

The Canadian celebrity, made famous by his hosting duties on Jeopardy!, announced the stage 4 diagnosis over social medial. The 78-year-old jokes he has to fight the disease because he still has three years left on his contract.