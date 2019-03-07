Scheer says Trudeau should step down

The Conservative leader is once again calling for Justin Trudeau to step down amid the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Andrew Scheer renewed the call after the PM said there had been an erosion of trust between the former justice minister and his office. Trudeau said there had been no inappropriate pressure put on her to interfere in the criminal prosecution of the company.

Canola imports to China facing strict inspection

China is tightening inspections of Canadian imports of canola. The move comes after the Chinese customs administration said they found strains of pathogens in canola produced in Canada. Relations between Canada and China have been tense when this country arrested a top executive of a Chinese tech company.

Inuit apology ceremony delayed

Justin Trudeau has been grounded en route to Iqaluit. The PM was to deliver an apology to Inuit over treatment of tuberculosis patients during the 1940’s to 60’s. Snow and wind made landing impossible so the apology ceremony has been delayed until later tonight.

Vaping could be just as bad as cigarette smoking

There’s new research that suggests vaping is no safer than smoking cigarettes. The American medical study shows the use of e-cigarettes increases the odds of a heart attack, developing artery issues and also developing depression.

Facebook takes aim at anti-vaccination hoaxes

Facebook is stepping up its game when it comes to groups and pages spreading misinformation about vaccinations. Facebook will take its cue from the World Health Organization which has identified vaccine hoaxes and remove those pages from the site.