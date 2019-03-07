NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans has announced that a study on salmon aquaculture has begun.

The study will be done in partnership with the provincial government and Sustainable Development Technologies Canada (SDTC).

In December, Fisheries and Oceans minister Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson announced a new approach to aquaculture that will ensure Canada’s aquaculture industry is economically successful, as well as environmentally sustainable.

According to a release, the purpose of the study will be to provide reasonable technology options for salmon fishing in BC. The study will also focus on technologies that will help reduce interactions between aquaculture and the environment, as well as reducing impacts on wild salmon.

The study will include land-based and ocean-based containment, as well as offshore aquaculture production systems.

Other factors included in the study are:

An overview and analysis of existing and emerging technologies

An analysis of the environmental impacts of these technologies

How sensor technologies and data can address potential environmental impact

An analysis of job creation and impact on coastal/rural communities

An analysis of trade-offs between environmental, economic and social impacts of the technologies studied

Recommendations to address potential obstacles in adopting the technologies studied

The release also stated that Gardner-Pinfold Consulting Inc. will conduct the study and will work with the Advisory Committee. The Advisory Committee includes representatives from the BC First Nations Fisheries Council, Tides Canada, the BC Salmon Farmers Association, SDTC, the Province of BC and DFO.

Results of the study are expected to be announced in the summer.