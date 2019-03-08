April 6 By-Election

Vote!

One City Councillor seat is now open with three candidates running for the position.

On April 6, eligible voters will decide who will fill this seat.

Voter Information

Who can vote?

Voting rights are granted to citizens based on residency or property ownership. A person cannot vote on behalf of a corporation, or as a non-resident property elector, when the property is owned wholly or in part by a corporation.

To be eligible to vote, you must be either a Resident Elector, or Non-Resident Property Elector.

Resident Electors:

18 years of age or older on general voting day,

Canadian citizen,

Have lived in B.C. for at least six months before they register to vote,

Have lived in the City for at least 30 days before they register to vote, and

Not be disqualified under the Local Government Act, or any other enactment, from voting.

Non-Resident Property Electors:

In addition to all the requirements for resident electors, if you have owned property in the City for at least 30 days but live elsewhere, you may be eligible to vote as a non-resident property elector.

Only one person is eligible to vote as the non-resident property elector for that property. The designated non-resident voter must have written consent of the majority of the other property owners and provide that documentation when attending a voting place.

Mail Ballots

If you are unable to attend any of the voting days, you still can vote through the Mail in Ballot Method. Please see the contact information below, and give us a call or send an email and we will be able to assist you further.

Voting Dates and Locations

There are several dates and ways for qualified electors of the City of Powell River to vote.

Advance Voting Day 1:

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm in the Lower Floor of City Hall (the old library space), 6910 Duncan Street

Advance Voting Day 2:

Wednesday, April 3, 2019 between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm in the Lower Floor of City Hall (the old library space), 6910 Duncan Street

General Voting Day:

Saturday, April 6, 2019 between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm at the following locations:

Lower Floor if City Hall (the old library space), 6910 Duncan Street

Brooks School, 5400 Marine Avenue

Cranberry Seniors Centre, 6792 Cranberry Street

James Thomson School, 6388 Sutherland Avenue

Mail Ballot Opportunity:

If you are unable to attend any of the voting days (March 27, April 3 or April 6) in person, you can request to vote using the Mail Ballot method. Mail Ballot requests can be submitted to the Chief Election Officer by mail (6910 Duncan Street, Powell River, BC V8A 1V4), telephone (604-485-8603), fax (604-485-8628) or email (elections2019@powellriver.ca). Please take a look at the City’s Election Website for more information: www.powellriver.ca

Chief Election Officer

Chris Jackson, 604-485-8603

cjackson@powellriver.ca or elections2019@powellriver.ca

City Hall General Enquiries:

604-485-6291

info@powellriver.ca

City of Powell River, City Hall

6910 Duncan Street

Powell River, BC, V8A 1V4

www.powellriver.ca