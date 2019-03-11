A dip on Wall Street is rebounding slightly. An improvement in US retail sales in January is helping bring the Dow back up from losses caused by Boeing this morning. The Wall Street index is still down 21 points to 25,428 after Boeing shares dived heavily following the Sunday morning crash in Ethiopia.

Across the border the TSX isn’t feeling the effects of the Boeing dip as it climbs 83 points to 16,079.

The price of crude continues to climb on OPEC cuts, with US oil up to 56.61 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is gaining to 74.57 cents US.