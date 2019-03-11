Story by

DUNCAN, B.C- Island Health is confirming there’s been a case of whooping cough reported in the Duncan area.

Island Health says communicable disease nurses have followed up with those who were in immediate contact with the individual.

Officials say it’s the second case reported on the Island and it’s a good reminder for everyone to make sure their immunizations are up to date.

Whooping cough is spread by coughing, sneezing or close contact, such as sharing food, or drinks.

The pertussis vaccines are part of a child’s routine immunizations and a booster shot is given in grade 9.

There were 209 cases of pertussis on Vancouver Island in 2017.