Rocco King the lion is the Powell River Kings' official mascot. He will be attending the first Okanagan Mascot Games in Vernon, BC in May. Photo sourced from Rocco King's Facebook page.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Rocco King the lion is travelling to the Okanagan.

The Powell River Kings mascot will be attending the first annual Okanagan Mascot Games. The event will be from May 10th to May 12th at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The Okanagan Mascot Games brings mascots from all over North America to compete in various challenges, with one mascot being crowned champion in the end.

Some of the challenges include obstacle relays, lipsync and dance battles, as well as a jousting tournament.

There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors.

Proceeds from the ticket sales and the silent auction will be divided between BC Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House, a “home away from home” for out of town travellers who have family receiving treatment at Kelowna General Hospital.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit this link.