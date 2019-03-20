Location of the gravel pit, sourced from Google Maps.

POWELL RIVER, B.C- Some residents of Powell River felt the earth shake this morning.

Multiple calls and messages to the 95.7 Coast FM studio indicated that the shaking was felt from Westview to Wildwood, with multiple houses feeling tremors around 8:40 a.m.

According to the Powell River RCMP, the shaking was due to blasting at the T & R Contracting LTD gravel pit.

They had no concerns about the blasting.