The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a recall of two Organic Matters brand teas due to possible salmonella contamination. Photos courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

OTTAWA, O.N. – OM Foods Inc. is recalling two of their Organic Matters brand tea.

According to a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the teas are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The first tea is the Organic Tulsi Tea Blend (Holy Basil) in the 113 gram, 454 gram, and 1 kilogram packages. The other is the Organic OM Tea Blend in the 113 gram and 454 gram packages.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell bad, but can still make consumers sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible.

Salmonella infection symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

According to the CFIA, the recall was triggered by the agency’s inspection activities, and may lead to recall of other products.

The CFIA advises throwing out or returning recalled products to the store where they were purchased.