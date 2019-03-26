The evacuation order is a result of the summer's wildfires, which created unstable terrain over the village. In 2018. File image.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Warmer weather making its way back to British Columbia could lead to overwintering fires re-activate into live fires.

That’s according to the BC Wildfire Service, who are warning British Columbians that hot spots could re-emerge from overwintering fires.

The underground fires are a product of last summer’s wildfires, because of how intense they were.

Overwintering fires burn underground and smolder throughout the winter.

The service is warning that with drier and warmer weather those shot spots could flare up once again.

Areas around different communities across the province that had wildfires from last year are being patrolled by firefighters.

In the Coastal Fire Centre area, teams went out in the fall to scan fire areas using thermal imaging technology.

According to Dorothy Jakobsen, communications assistant for the Coastal Fire Centre, there is no active scanning going on at the moment.

“At the costal fire center we scanned all the fires in the fall. We didn’t call anything out unless it was cold. If it is called out it is cold but that does not mean it is not chugging along out of sight where we cannot scan it. That is why we need the public’s help.” said Jakobsen.

Call 1-800-663-5555 to report to any signs of a wildfire.