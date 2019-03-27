North American markets are lower so far today as investors are leery over a possible sign of recession.

That sign is a bond yields inversion. It’s keeping people from buying up riskier investments.

Things were sluggish early on but North American markets are shedding as we reach mid-day. On Bay Street, financials are down and energy is flat. The TSX is down 56 points to 16,098.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones started off with a slight gain, but has given it all back and then some. It’s down 120 points to 25,536. At press time oil is down 24 cents to $59.70 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.30 to $1,311.70 an ounce and the loonie is down a quarter of a cent to 74.53 cents U.S.