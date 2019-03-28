NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Mainroad North Island Contracting is reminding drivers to ease off the gas pedals as spring maintenance work gets underway.

The work means that motorists will be seeing a lot more activity on North Island Highways.

Mainroad is doing North Island Service Area maintenance during off-peak traffic periods – and motorists are reminded to be cautious of ‘cone zone’ areas, and to obey signs and traffic control where crews are working roadside.



“Remaining safe is a joint responsibility,” Mainroad general manager Rick Gill said.

“When you see our crews, please slow down and drive with extreme care. Stay alert, minimize distractions, and show respect for crews at work for you.”

Visit www.drivebc.ca for local road conditions and events in your area.

Anyone can report unsafe road conditions, bridge and highway debris or other concerns to Mainroad’s 24-hour public information hotline toll free: 1-877-215-7122.