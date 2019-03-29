Berries Berries & More Berries

Things To Know Before You Grow

Planning to grow your own garden, fruits, and berries is wonderfully rewarding. There’s nothing quite like the feeling you get from harvesting the fruits of your labour and nothing tastes better than your own homegrown produce. Just imagine all the delicious things you’re going to bake, make, and create with your harvest. Make sure you’re setting yourself up for success with the help of Mother Nature. Here are some things for you to consider about your growing season.

1. Where to plant

You want your garden where you can see it so you don’t forget to tend to it. It also needs to get a significant amount of sunlight for best growing conditions. Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries need full sun to produce fruit so plant yours where they can get a minimum of 6 to 7 hours of sunlight. You also want to choose somewhere that has great soil. If your yard is mostly sand, consider putting in raised beds with soil and compost from Mother Nature.

2. Deciding What To Grow

Always grow what you like to eat. That often means strawberries. Because who doesn’t love these tasty little treats? The most important thing is for you to plant the food you know you’ll eat. You don’t want to waste food or time by planting items you won’t eat come harvest. At Mother Nature they have baskets of everything you do like to eat – everything from blueberries, goji berries, and haskup berries to grapes, strawberries and raspberries.

3. How to Animal Proof Your Garden

Be aware of what critters are in your neighborhood and take that into consideration when you build your garden. If there are deer or rabbits, you could save your garden by fencing it off. If there are birds swooping in on your fruits, you can tie bright flashy ribbons to your trees, display a predator decoy, or drape mesh netting over them. For racoons that like to dig things up consider motion-detecting sprinklers to scare them off, build a fence, or even surround it with prickly vines.

4. What You’re Going To Do With Your Harvest

If you’re growing berries, there are all sorts of tasty things you can do with them:

Make strawberry jam

Use as a base for barbeque sauce

Toss them in a salad or make a fruit salad

Freeze in ice cubes and add to punch

Make a heart healthy smoothie

Eat them as they are!

Whatever you put in your garden, have a plan for what you’re going to do with it so you can enjoy the tasty rewards of all your hard work.

Growing your own berries, fruits, and more is an exciting and fun endeavor. For the best results, come talk to the experts at Mother Nature for more tips and all the supplies you need to maximize your harvest. They have plenty of baskets in stock and ready for you to plant along with all the tools you’ll need to take care of them. Stop by Mother Nature on Duncan Street in Powell River or visit www.mother-nature.ca. Who knows better than Mother Nature.

Mother Nature

7050 Duncan Street

Mon – Sat 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Sun 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

www.mother-nature.ca