Push by Liberal MPs to kick Wilson-Raybould, Philpott from caucus

Some Liberal MPs want Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott booted from the caucus.

This comes in the wake of the release of a phone call connected to the SNC-Lavalin affair. They’re calling for an emergency meeting to decide the two women’s fate who some in the party believe are hurting the Liberal brand.

Carbon tax comes to four provinces today

People in four provinces are paying more for gasoline today.

The federal carbon tax came into effect in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. These provinces, which fought the federal plan, don’t have carbon tax plans of their own in place. Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls the Liberal measure a “tax grab.”

Leaked report shows Canada heating at twice the global average

A leaked government report says Canada is heating up at twice the rate of the rest of the planet.

The CBC got its hands on the report today, one day ahead of its scheduled release. Canada’s Changing Climate Report says on top of that the country is seeing increases in things like water supply shortages and extreme fire weather.

China cracking down on fentanyl

China is delivering on a promise it made at the G-20 to crackdown on fentanyl.

Starting next month the country will categorize all fentanyl analogs as controlled substances and tighten export rules. The goal is to help reduce deaths caused by the opioid. Opioids have killed more than 9,000 people in Canada since 2016, with fentanyl mostly to blame.

U.S. constitution doesn’t guarantee painless execution

Prisoners in the U.S. sentenced to execution aren’t constitutionally guaranteed a “painless death.”

The Supreme Court delivered that decision today. A man named Russell Bucklew had asked for his lethal injection to be changed to lethal gas since he suffers from a medical disorder that he claimed would be aggravated severely by being injected.