Growing pressure to boot Wilson-Raybould and Philpott as Ontario Liberal MPs meet

Ontario Liberal MPs are holding a special meeting today.

This comes as there is mounting pressure to boot both Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott out of the caucus. Wilson-Raybould’s decision to secretly tape and release a conversation about SNC-Lavalin has come under fire from several fellow Liberals.

Air Canada adjusts schedule to end of May, Boeing says 737 Max fix weeks away

As its Boeing 737 Max planes remain grounded Air Canada has adjusted its schedule through to the end of May.

The airline says it should have 98 per cent of previously scheduled flights covered. Meanwhile, Boeing says it’s still going to be a few weeks before it finishes the software upgrades to fix the flight-control system suspected of playing a part in two fatal crashes.

Canada warming at twice the rate of global average

Some disturbing news has been released in a new scientific report on climate

change.

It says Canada is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the world — with our

average temperature 1.7-degrees Celsius higher today than it was 70 years

ago

And the report from Environment and Climate Change Canada warns the warming is

“effectively irreversible.”