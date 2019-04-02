BRITISH COLUMBIA- BC Hydro has hiked its rates as of April 1st.

Residents can expect a 1.8 percent increase in their bills until March 31st, 2020.

Payments will be an additional $1.63 per month.

Over the next five years, B.C. residents could expect a total increase of 8.1 percent.

A report from the NDP government stated that BC Hydro customers will have to pay $16 billion over the next twenty years.

The Crown utility was allegedly pressured by the former Liberal government to work with independent power producers.

The report went on to say that when the Liberals had an urgent need for electricity, but did not allow BC Hydro to make it.

According to the report, this forced BC Hydro to sign contracts with private producers., and also led to restricted long-term contracts and inflated prices.