POWELL RIVER, B.C, – Vandals caused significant damage to a wood and metal play structure at a French language school in Powell River over the weekend.
On Monday morning, police responded to a mischief complainant Ecole Cote du Soleil.
It was determined that on Saturday, a wood and metal play structure was knocked over, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Or if you would like to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.
It was a busy week for Powell River RCMP who responded to 106 calls for service including:
Thefts: 12
Assaults: 5
Impaired Driving: 7
Mischief: 4
Break and Enter: 1
On April 1st around 9:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a break in enter at The Sweet Shoppe in the Town Centre Mall.
The night before, someone stole roughly $150 along with a box of candy that was valued at $50.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Drug Impaired Driving
At around 11:30 p.m. on March 29th, police saw a vehicle driving erratically on Joyce Avenue.
After being pulled over, the 53-year-old driver appeared to be impaired.
The driver failed a road side test and underwent a drug recognition exam at the detachment.
He provided a urine sample which was sent off to the RCMP forensic lab.
Depending on the results, the driver could be facing drug impaired driving charges.