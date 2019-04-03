POWELL RIVER, B.C, – Vandals caused significant damage to a wood and metal play structure at a French language school in Powell River over the weekend.

On Monday morning, police responded to a mischief complainant Ecole Cote du Soleil.

It was determined that on Saturday, a wood and metal play structure was knocked over, resulting in $20,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

It was a busy week for Powell River RCMP who responded to 106 calls for service including:

Thefts: 12

Assaults: 5

Impaired Driving: 7

Mischief: 4

Break and Enter: 1

Break and Enter

On April 1st around 9:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a break in enter at The Sweet Shoppe in the Town Centre Mall.

The night before, someone stole roughly $150 along with a box of candy that was valued at $50.

Drug Impaired Driving

At around 11:30 p.m. on March 29th, police saw a vehicle driving erratically on Joyce Avenue.

After being pulled over, the 53-year-old driver appeared to be impaired.

The driver failed a road side test and underwent a drug recognition exam at the detachment.

He provided a urine sample which was sent off to the RCMP forensic lab.

Depending on the results, the driver could be facing drug impaired driving charges.