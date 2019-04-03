photo provided by: The City of Powell River press release

POWELL RIVER, BC- A total of $80,000 has been invested into the Powell River airport to improve future infrastructure.

The City of Powell River put in $16,000 and BC Rural Dividend Fund invested $64,000.

The money will be going into the “economic diversification of Powell River” through the development of an Airport Master Plan.

The funds will go into an aviation consulting firm to create a plan to guide future infrastructure, facility and business programs for transportation, according to a press release from the City of Powell River.

“A master plan for the airport is the right step forward,” said City of Powell River airport coordinator, Denis Dilworth.

“This plan will set out how best to operate and grow the airport for the economic benefit to the city while ensuring that the people of the Powell River region stay connected to the rest of Canada and the world.”

According to Powell River mayor Dave Formosa the city is an isolated coastal community connected to the rest of world by ferry and planes.

“We’ve been wanting to expand our airport for decades and, with it, attract new aviation investment, business travellers, increased tourism and job creation.” said Formosa.

City of Powell River has owned and operated the Powell River Airport since the 1950s.

The aging infrastructure requires upgrades, redevelopment and expansion in order to continue to provide a viable transportation facility, according to the press release.