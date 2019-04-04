COURTENAY, B.C- A man missing from Surrey could be in the Comox Valley.

According to the Comox Valley RCMP, the man is Stephen Mapes, a six foot tall white man with a slim build. He is associated to a black Ford F-150 pickup, with BC license plate DOGRVR.

He was first reported missing to the Surrey RCMP on April 2nd, 2019, with the investigation now handed over to the Comox Valley detachment. Investigators determined that he made his way to Courtenay, and could be camping in the area.

“Stephen’s family and police are concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for him to be out of touch for this long,” read a release from the detachment.

If you see Stephen Mapes, or know where he is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.