PORT ALICE, BC- The mail bombing case in 2018 has been closed with one suspect.

According to the Yukon RCMP, investigators decided Leon Nepper was the only suspect, and the one who sent the bomb.

“There was no evidence to suggest that Mr. Nepper was working with anyone else. There won’t be any further charges related to this investigation.” said Yukon RCMP.

The RCMP file was completed in December of 2018.

Roger Nepper received a bomb in the mail.

Nepper opened the package with his wife, Shirley Bowick.

It was reported that when he opened the package three of his fingers blown off and nails from the device had hit him in the stomach.

Bowick was not seriously injured.

The bomb went off a second time, leaving investigators to believe the bomb had not fully gone off while it was in Nepper’s hands.

Nepper was taken to hospital and later released.

The man who was accused of sending the deadly package was his own brother.

Leon Nepper was living in Yukon when he allegedly sent the bomb.

Leon was then arrested and faced charges for: aggravated assault, attempted murder, possession of an explosive device and sending an explosive device with the intent to cause bodily harm.

Leon died a short time after he was in the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

He was found in “medical distress” and then sent to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.