POWELL RIVER B.C- The initial results are in and show that Doubt has regained the sixth seat on council.

The preliminary byelection results show that George Doubt won with 1,199 votes, who was followed by Allan Drummond with 577, and Alan Rebane with 271.

After the October 2018 civic election, where Doubt was stated as the winner of the sixth seat on council by only a two-vote margin, a court action was launched by Drummond to contest the seat after he alleged voter irregularities. The court ordered a new election for the vacated seat, which was held on April 6.

Drummond said despite the loss, he wishes the best for Doubt and Rebane.

“I have congratulated George on his win, and Alan on his run for public office. I hope you get the voice on council you deserve and need.”

“Thanks to everyone who supported me. So ends my run. Now I move on to spending more time with my family and my personal projects. Good luck to the citizens of Powell River… you spoke loud and clear, and I hear you.”

Doubt said he is ready to resume his responsibilities as the six seat on council as soon as he is sworn in by the mayor.