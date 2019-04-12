Liberals quash Tory motion into leaks

The federal Liberals have used their majority to prevent an investigation into leaked information of a dispute between the PM and former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould. The Conservatives were calling on the federal justice committee to investigate a leak that Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould argued over who should be chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Britain’s official opposition leader tweets about Assange arrest

Britain’s Labour Party says the U.K. should oppose the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The leader tweeted that the U.S. is only trying to extradite the whistle blower because he exposed evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan. Assange was arrested yesterday.

No chance to import American cannabis

Oregon has a surplus of cannabis, enough that it would take the state seven years to smoke it. But despite shortages of legal cannabis in Canada, there is no way to import surplus weed to Canada. That’s because the federal Cannabis Act doesn’t have any allowances for this country to import recreational cannabis.

Hospital privacy curtains may carry dangerous bacteria

It is something you may want to think about next time you’re in a hospital. American researchers tested over 15-hundred privacy curtains and found that between 11 to 25 percent contained dangerous bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics. Researchers say better hand washing can help.

Swiss government ends coffee stockpiling

If you are enjoying your cup of joe this morning, this may jar you awake. The Swiss government has decided coffee beans are not essential for life and is ending its emergency stockpile of coffee by 2022. The average Swiss drinks almost double the amount of a North American in a year, but the government says because it doesn’t have calories it is not essential to safeguarding nutrition.