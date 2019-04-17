POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A Powell River home was reportedly ransacked during a break-in that took place sometime last week.

While the home in the 3900 block of Selkirk Avenue was broken into the previous week, police were called to the residence on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unknown at this time what, if anything, was stolen due to the mess that was made. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.

It was a busy week for the Powell River RCMP. From April 11th to 17th, police responded to 87 calls for service.

They included nine thefts, four assaults, five cases of impaired driving, one case of mischief, and three reports of break-and-enter.

Mischief to vehicle

On Monday at about 2:06 p.m. police responded to a mischief complaint in the 4800 block of Fernwood Avenue.

At roughly 11:00 p.m. the previous night, someone came on to the property and deflated all the tires on a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Impaired Driving

On April 11th at about 10:31 p.m., police stopped a vehicle that was speeding along Joyce Avenue.

While speaking with the 36-year-old woman driving the vehicle, police detected an odour of liquor on her breath.

A breath sample was taken which was under the legal limit, but the driver had a restriction on her license to not consume any alcohol while driving.

She was issued a 12-hour driving suspension.