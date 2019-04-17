POWELL RIVER B.C – Residents of Powell River can expect more delays on Thursday as the ATCO trailers will continue transport through the community.

On Wednesday April 17th seven trailers were moved and according to the city’s River Engineering Services Division, another five will finish transport Thursday morning.

The trucks will begin transport at 4:30 a.m, and will once again follow the route through town.

They will start transport at the barge terminal beside the Catalyst Paper mill and move up Walnut Street to Marine Avenue.

They will then move south along Marine Avenue, turn left onto Alberni Street, and finish the transport at the old Inn at the Westview site, where the units will be stored for future use at the Rapid Response Homelessness facility.

Motorists are advised to plan for an alternate route to avoid the traffic delays caused by the

move, and are asked to obey flag persons who will be actively working along the route.

If necessary permits and approvals are received, there will also be more transports on Tuesday, April

23rd starting at 4:30 a.m.