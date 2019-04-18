POWELL RIVER, B.C- Large ATCO trailers will continue to make their way through Powell River next week.

According to the City of Powell River, the wide load hauling of the trailers from the mill to the parking lot of the mall will continue on Tuesday, starting around 4:30 a.m.

With six trailers to haul, the work is expected to be done close to noon if all goes as planned.

After the Tuesday hauling, there will be a break until May 6, 2019.