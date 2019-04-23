POWELL RIVER B.C – Travelers planning to use the ferry from Texada Island to Powell River this summer, could experience delays.

On April 15th BC Ferries begin a wingwall replacement project at the Blubber Bay Terminal, and the anticipated completion date of this work is July 31st.

According to a release from BC Ferries, it is anticipated that select round trip sailing cancellations will be required.

The cancellations are expected to take place between May 11th to May 25th, and June 13th to 26th. Confirmation of the ferry cancellation dates will be provided 5 days in advance.

All work is planned to take place Monday through Saturday during daylight hours, and will involve drilling with a barge and crane on site.

The work will be performed around the regular sailing schedule, with an additional daily sailing being added to the schedule for the duration of the project.

The additional sailings will depart Blubber Bay(Texada Island) at 1:00 p.m and return from Westview(Powell River) at 2:00 p.m Monday through Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the additional sailings will depart Blubber Bay(Texada Island) at 1:00 p.m and return from Westview(Powell River) at 2:30 p.m.

For traffic updates or for more information call 1-888-223-3779, or visit their website at www.bcferries.com.