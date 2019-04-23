POWELL RIVER, B.C. – How close should recreational cannabis stores be to other businesses and properties?

That’s the question the City of Powell River will be asking its residents and merchants during a May 2nd public hearing.

The public hearing, being held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, will be focused on a bylaw amendment that would shorten the distance between cannabis retail stores and other properties.

The intent of the change is to decrease the minimum separation distance between cannabis retail stores and the nearest property line, of a site containing another cannabis retail use, a school, public playground, or City-owned recreation facility from 300 metres to 150 metres.

All who believe that their interest is affected by the proposed bylaw shall be given the chance to be heard on the matters contained in the bylaw, copies of which may be examined at City Hall, 6910 Duncan Street Powell River, B.C. during the regular office hours.