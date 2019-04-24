The following stories have been pulled from the April 24th crime blog of the Powell River RCMP.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Mischief to Road Markers

On April 20th, police received a call from a concerned citizen that roadway markers in the construction zone on Hwy 101 between Krompocker Road and Malaspina Road were continually being vandalized.

Police arrived on scene and it was evident that unknown suspect(s) had been breaking the markers off at random locations. Police are reminding people that interfering with roadway survey markers is a criminal offence

Break and Enter

On April 23rd, at approximately 11:30 p.m, police responded to a report of a break and enter in the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue.

Once on scene, police discovered that a storage container had been entered by unknown suspect(s) and several items had been stolen.

They included a Honda water pump, two Lincoln stick welders, a Husqvarna 16” chainsaw, a 1200 watt generator, a two stage battery charger and a large socket set. The total amount of the stolen items is estimated to be $2400.

Since January of this year Powell River has seen a increase in the amount of break enters that have been reported to the RCMP. So far this year between Jan 1st and Mar 31st, 42 reports of break and enters have been received, compared to 12 during the same time last year. Police encourage residents to lock their doors, secure their sheds and storage containers, and report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.

Impaired Driving

On April 21st, at approximately 6:15 a.m. an officer on patrol observed a vehicle speeding in the 5400 block of Marine Avenue.

The driver displayed signs of drug impairment. A roadside sobriety test was administered which the driver failed.

The driver was brought back to the detachment where a drug recognition expert test was given. The driver failed these tests as well. The driver, a 28 year old Powell River resident was issued a 24 hour driving suspension and had his vehicle impounded.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP Detachment at 604-485-6255. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Total Calls for Service = 100

Thefts = 10

Assaults = 1

Impaired Driving = 3

Mischief = 5

Break and Enter = 1