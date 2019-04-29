PORT HARDY, B.C- One man has died after an accident in the Port Hardy area.

According to a tip sent to the MyTriPortNow.com newsroom, the death was the result of a logging accident, and the deceased man was brought into Port Hardy by company ambulance. A statement from the RCMP on the incident is expected later today.

The provincial coroners service has confirmed they were notified about the death on Sunday, though they have not confirmed whether or not the man was a forestry worker. His death was on Saturday.

They have confirmed that the man was in his 40’s, and their investigation is in the early stages. They will not be releasing the man’s identity, but will determine how, when, where, and by what means he came to his death.

