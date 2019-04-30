A public meeting is on tap next week, focusing on a proposed longhouse pavilion at Shelter Point Park on Texada Island.

According to the quathet Regional District, the meeting will provide information about the proposed construction of the pavilion in 2020.

During the meeting, visitors can learn more about the cultural significance of Shelter Point Park, the history of the ‘big houses’on this site, and plans for cultural protection and education at the park.

The qathet Regional District, Denise Smith from Tla’amin Nation and archaeologist Colleen Parsley of Aquilla Archaeology are among those taking part.

The meeting is scheduled to run next Wednesday, May 8th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Shelter Point Park.