The Denman Island ferry is pictured while in transit on March 3rd, 2018. Photo by James Wood/Vista Radio

BUCKLEY BAY, B.C- The ferry between Denman Island and Vancouver Island is getting some praise today.

According to BC Ferries, the Baynes Sound Connector has recently marked its third year in operation, and the total fuel saved by it being a cable ferry has reached 415,000 litres.

That’s compared to the fuel usage of the traditional vessel that the cable ferry replaced back in February of 2016. The ferry service said that the smaller requirements of the cable ferry have reduced emissions by the route by 50 per cent.

Without propellers, the ship is also “exceptionally quiet” above and below the waterline, according to the ferry service.

“The Baynes Sound Connector has met and exceeded our expectations,” said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“The ship has the ability to make more trips at peak times when demand is high and its on-time performance was 97.8 per cent last year. While cable ferry technology is over 100 years old, it’s the perfect application to reduce our carbon footprint for this particular route.”

The route is also described by the ferry service as the longest saltwater cable ferry crossing in the world.