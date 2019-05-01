POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The power of technology led to the recovery of a stolen laptop in Powell River.

The laptop was found after its owner told police that it had been turned on. It was tracked to a home in the 6300 block of Cedar Street via a GPS device on the computer.

Police executed a search warrant and located the computer, along with several other items believed to be stolen, and what the RCMP describes as “a significant amount of drugs.”

A 55-year-old man is facing charges for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police were first called April 26, to a report of break-and-enter at a business in the 4500 block of Manson Avenue.

It was reported that when the owner came to work that morning, two laptops had been stolen from the office.

Busy week

The week of April 25 to May 1 was another busy week for the Powell River RCMP.

There were 104 total calls for service including 10 thefts, five impaired driving incidents, four reports of mischief, four break-and-enters, and one assault case.

Theft of Parking Pay Station

Someone made off with a parking pay station worth more than $7,500 at Mowat Bay Park over the weekend.

On April 29th, police responded to a report of a theft at the park.

It is believed that a vehicle was used in the heist.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

Impaired Driving

A 47-year-old man will be off the road for 90 days, after he showed signs of impairment while driving his car just after 7:30 on Sunday morning.

On April 28th at about 7:32 a.m., police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the 4500 block of Claridge Road.

Police attended, made patrols in the area, and spotted the suspect vehicle on Manson Avenue.

Police spoke with the driver, who had a strong odour of liquor on his breath and slurred speech.

The man provided a breath sample which registered a fail.

He was issued a 90 day driving prohibition and a 30 day vehicle impound under the Motor Vehicle Act.