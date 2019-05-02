HOLBERG, B.C- The United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 has identified the man who was killed in a logging accident on Sunday near Holberg on Vancouver Island.

According to the union, 45 year old Dylan Montjoy died at a worksite near the Nahwitti River, west of Port Hardy.

Montjoy was a resident of Quesnel, and worked as a tree faller for Lemare Lake Logging.

The union said he left behind his wife Carmen, and six children.

The union also said that the RCMP have completed a review, and WorkSafeBC is continuing their investigation. The union will be going to the site with representatives of the companion tomorrow to begin their own investigation.

The details of the accident have not been released. The union’s emergency response team is working with the family. Employee counselling services are available to those impacted.

According to CHEK News, Friends have established a “Dylan Montjoy Memorial Fund” at the Integris Credit Union in Quesnel. For more information, please sstobbe02@gmail.com