Nanaimo votes Green

If the vote in Nanaimo is any indication of what’s to come, federal election candidates should prioritize climate issues. The city elected Paul Manly of the Green Party as their new MP. He got 37.4 percent of the votes which was over 10 percent more than the second place conservatives. The Greens believe the vote will force a focus on the environment leading to October’s federal vote.

Sunscreen ingredients entering blood stream at alarming rates

Ingredients found in sunscreen can enter our bloodstreams after just one day of use. That’s according to new research from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which said more testing needs to be done. The organization found the ingredients were absorbed into the body above limits usually required for toxicology testing.

Female federal workers could get free hygiene products

Women working at federal facilities may get free access to menstrual products. The proposal from the Canadian government is getting a lot of support. Justin Trudeau said it is a question of gender equality. He adds it is a matter of fairness as the CTV cited a Canadian Gazette report that women make up 40 percent of employees in federally regulated workplaces.