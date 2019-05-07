COURTENAY, B.C – The Snowbirds have finished another year of training here in the Comox Valley, and are now ready to showcase their talent around North America.

Team leader Major Denis Bandet, who flies Snowbird Number 1, says the team was happy to be back in the Comox Valley, and thanked residents for their support.

“Everybody is very happy, nothing but nice words to say, and it’s great to be in that environment, it sets us off in the right foot.”

The team participated in their last performance Tuesday afternoon over 19 Wing Comox, and Major Bandet says they are aiming to be back around the same time next year.

“If we could have a repeat next year in 2020 of the same conditions, same everything, we would be very happy about that.”

He added that they are hoping for the same weather as well.

“Its tough to beat the nice weather. I’ve traveled all across the country and when you think about beautiful places across North America this is right at the top of the list.”

The Snowbirds will now head back home in Moose Jaw to perform a private show for friends and family, before heading down to Barksdale in Louisiana for their first show in the United States.