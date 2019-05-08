First images of royal baby released

The public got their first glimpse of Baby Sussex Wednesday. Harry and Meghan released the first picture of the newest member of the royal family. Meghan gave birth to the couple’s first child Monday but his name isn’t expected to be announced just yet. The name Spencer is the betting favourite which was Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s, maiden name.

Colorado school shooting leaves one dead

One student is dead and eight others were injured after a shooting at a high school in Colorado Tuesday afternoon. Two victims are in critical condition and four have been released. The two suspects were students at the school and were caught by officers who were running into the school. The shooting happened about seven miles from Columbine, where 13 people were killed in a school shooting two decades ago.

Canadians must change their ways or increase in cancer cases inevitable

Almost 50 percent of cancer cases were preventable according to the Canadian Cancer Society. CTV says the organization’s study listed smoking, being physically active, weight management, diet and practicing sun safety are the main factors in decreasing the risk of cancer. The cancer society added that if people don’t start changing their ways cases will increase 60 percent by 2042.