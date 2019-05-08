The ferry from Nanaimo to Gabriola Island is pictured on April 3rd, 2019. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – For anyone looking to go to the Mainland this spring and summer, BC Ferries’ savings season kicks into gear next week.

On Tuesday, BC Ferries announced two promotions aimed at helping passengers in the pocketbook.

The Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion provides savings on more than 1,600 early morning and late evening sailings between May 16 and Sept. 4.

Select sailings will be discounted to $49, $59 or $69 for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen – Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay routes.

Select return trips are also available for $49 on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route.

The ‘Bring it All’ promotion offers an opportunity to save when travelling with an extra length recreational vehicle between May 16 and Sept. 4.

“Customers with vehicles longer than 20 feet (6.1 metres) will pay only $3.25 per additional foot (regularly $6.50) on select sailings on two of the routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island,” BC Ferries said in a release.

More than 1,100 sailings are discounted on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen – Duke Point routes.

“Not only do these promotions offer customers an opportunity to save on their travel this summer, they also help spread vehicle traffic across our ferry system,” said Janet Carson, BC Ferries’ Vice President of Marketing & Customer Experience. “This reduces congestion by encouraging travel on less busy sailings throughout the popular summer season. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board this summer.”

Space on these promotional sailings is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations are recommended to ensure customers get a spot on the sailing of their choice for $10 if booked seven days or more in advance.

Details of the promotions and all the sailings that are included can be found at bcferries.com.