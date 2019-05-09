COURTENAY, B.C- Michael Simard is going to prison for a long time.

Simard was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder earlier this year, after the shooting deaths of his ex-partner and her boyfriend in Courtenay back in 2016.

Leanne Larocque and her boyfriend Gord Turner, both in their 40s, were killed on October 5th, 2016 at a house in the 2300 block of Urquhart Avenue.

42-year-old Simard was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, and found guilty in March.

On Thursday, according to multiple reports from the Comox Valley Record and CTV Vancouver Island, he was sentenced to life in prison. He will not be eligible for parole for the next 18 years.

He will be 60 years old by the time he is able to apply.