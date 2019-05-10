Shannon Briggs took this photo of the wildfire that burned near Sayward on May 10th, 2019. Photo courtesy Shannon Briggs

SAYWARD, B.C. – A wildfire is burning near Sayward.

Coastal Fire Centre information officer Dorothy Jakobsen said the fire that’s roughly five hectares in size is burning on the side of the mountain above Frenchmans Road.

BC Wildfire has listed the fire as human-caused.

Jakobsen that it is burning out of control and is in the Sayward Fire Department jurisdiction.

“We are the assisting agency,” she said.

Ten firefighters, one officer, two helicopters, and one tree-faller with BC Wildfire are battling the fire.

Shannon Briggs lives just outside Sayward and has family all over the village, so she drove out to have a look and record video (see above).

“My aunt lives on Frenchman Road so we wanted to see how close it was,” she said.

“I’m the first property coming into Sayward, so we’re quite a ways away from it but the smoke has already reached us. It’s all blowing down the river.”

Briggs said it is still bright and sunny and clear in the village because the smoke is headed down the river valley.

“We’re along the highway, too, so we’ve seen non-stop helicopters today since it was reported, and I’ve got a friend that apparently dispatched out there to go help.”