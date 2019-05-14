POWELL RIVER, B.C -The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) will be holding a job fair in Powell River.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, May 23th from 11 a.m to 7 p.m at the Powell River Town Centre Hotel.

The event will serve as an opportunity for prospective employees to speak to representatives from the LDB, and to learn more about the positions available and experience required.

BC Cannabis Stores is looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants, and eight part-time cannabis consultants.

Product knowledge and an understanding of the essential elements related to cannabis products

and the industry are appreciated, but not required.

All potential employees will be required to undergo an enhanced security screening check.

The store will be located at #115 – 7035 Barnet Street, and is expected to open later this

year.

To submit an application, or for more information visit www.bcldb.com/about/careers.