POWELL RIVER, B.C- A former city employee in Powell River is facing fraud charges.

According to publicly available court information, Nyla Diane Ross is facing seven counts of fraud and forgery-related charges. The first is alleged to have occurred on January 1st, 2018, being fraud over $5000.

The next four took place on March 8th, 2018, and May 8th, 2018, with one of forgery and one count of fraud under $5,000 on each day.

The last two charges are from June 28th, with one count of fraud under $5,000 and another of forgery.

Ross has been appearing in the Powell River court from late December of 2018 on the charges, and entered a guilty plea at her appearance on May 10th to theft over $5000.

Ross worked for the City of Powell River in the past, and was named as a recreation office coordinator from a Powell River Peak article from August of 2017.

On Tuesday, the city confirmed she had been an employee, though they indicated she had “retired”. The date of her retirement was not provided. Clarification on whether or not the city government had been impacted by the fraud was also not provided.

However, according to the Powell River RCMP, the city was affected by the fraud.

Detachment staff sergeant Rod Wiebe told the MyPowellRiverNow.com newsroom that the incidents that resulted in the charges took place while Ross was a city employee, and the matter was brought to the attention of the police by the city.

He said the investigation was lengthy, and no other suspects were involved.

The exact amount of money involved in the charges remains unclear as of this publication, as Wiebe did not have that information to hand.

A request for comment has been extended to Crown Counsel in Powell River.

Ross’s next court date is May 17th in Powell River.