Cuts to taxes would save big at B.C. pumps says CTF director

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is asking B.C. to cancel its carbon tax as gas prices continue to soar. CTV reports that the organization’s director said getting rid of the tax would save around 9 cents a litre. He added people would save an additional $20 at the pumps if TransLink and Federal Excise Tax were cut in half.

Walmart to raise prices on items imported from China

One of the biggest retailers in Canada is raising its prices due to the trade war between the U.S. and China. Walmart said it imports 26 percent of its merchandise from China and higher tariffs on imports will be passed on to customers. Canada has already felt the trade war in the steel industry with some items already cost more according to some stores.

First Asian nation makes it legal for same-sex couples to marry

It is considered a breakthrough for LGBT rights in Asia. Taiwan became the first place in the continent to legalize same-sex marriages. LGBTQ activists have been pressuring lawmakers in the state to make the change for decades. A same-sex couple will have most of the same tax, insurance and child custody benefits as male-female marriages.

Germany wants flying taxis by 2025

Germany is looking to revolutionize the taxi industry by taking cabs to the air. The five-seat hovercraft had its first test flight earlier this week. The Munich-based Lilium called it the next step in mobility and hopes to mass produce the aircraft by 2025. It wants to have the taxi service available to customers at the same price as the land version.