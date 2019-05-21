POWELL RIVER, B.C – The City of Powell River will be hosting a drop in event for those interested in the new short term rental bylaw.

According to a release from the city, staff will be available at a drop-in event planned for Wednesday, May 22nd to provide information about the changes to the City of Powell River Zoning Bylaw, where short-term rentals, like Airbnb, are now allowed in certain zones in the City.

The release added that through short-term rentals, it is hoped the bylaw will help alleviate the stress on Powell River’s shortage of vacation accommodation, while at the same time not negatively impacting long-term rental vacancy.

The event will take place Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m in the Arbutus Room at the Powell River Recreation Complex.