CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- North Island College’s Campbell River campus will be hosting an event to showcase two new programs for those interested in the culinary arts.

NIC’s Campbell River campus said in a release that on May 28th, students will be able to get a taste of the new Culinary Business Operations and Culinary Business Operations Advanced diplomas.

According to the release, prospective students will get the opportunity to view the culinary learning area, which includes two kitchens and revamped service and bistro access.

They’ll also get learn more about culinary instructor Chef Xavier Bauby, who will lead the new culinary offerings this fall.

Cheryl O’Connell, dean of trades and technical programming at NIC, says it’s a great opportunity for those who are interested in the programs.

“We’re so excited to launch these two new culinary programs in Campbell River and to provide this opportunity for anyone interested to come and ask questions,” said O’Connell.

The information session will take place at NIC’s Campbell River campus, in room E258 and will take place from 6:00 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about NIC’s culinary programs, visit www.nic.bc.ca/culinary.