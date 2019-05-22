CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C – New Democrat MLA Claire Trevena is welcoming $67,500 through the province’s Community Resilience through Arts and Culture Grants.

According to a media release, the funding will help support arts and culture organizations across the North Island.

Trevena said that arts, culture, and community resilience are an important part of the community.

“Art brings people together, and is so important for community building,” said Trevena.

“I’m always delighted to see investments in local creativity, but I’m especially proud that our government is supporting arts and culture projects designed to promote healing and Indigenous cultural resiliency.”

Recipients on the North Island benefiting from this latest round of grants include:

– Homalco First Nation: $10,000

– Ka:’yu:’k’t’/Che:k’tleds7et’h First Nations: $12,000

– Klahoose First Nation: $10,000

– Mowachat/Muchalaht First Nation: $12,000

– Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw Tribal Council: $13,500

– Nuyumbalees Society: $10,000

The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture program funds projects that use the restorative power of art and culture to inspire community engagement, and helps bring healing in response to environmental, social and economic hardships.

Now in its second year, the program is distributing 83 grants to communities across the province.

More information on the program can be found here.