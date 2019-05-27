Officials trying to figure out how to avoid election tampering on social media

Politicians from Canada and 10 other countries are deciding how to protect voter’s privacy in the age of social media. A committee is meeting in Ottawa this week to figure out how to prevent the spreading of fake news that influences election results. They will also be asking social media companies what they are doing to prevent online abuse.

Two major car companies talk merger

Fiat Chrysler has proposed a merger with France’s Renault that would create the third biggest automaker in the world. They also want to enter the race to make new electric and self-driving cars. Renault is reportedly onboard but will take time to study the offer with “great interest.”

Trump not concerned with North Korean missile tests

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s not personally bothered by North Korea testing short-range missiles. Trump said that while standing beside the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who disagreed with the President. Abe says the tests violated U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose a security threat to Japan.