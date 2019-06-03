White LeBlanc Wealth Planners/HollisWealth Presents:

Community Leaders

The White LeBlanc Wealth/HollisWealth Planners Community Leader is someone we recognize each month for the great things they do for Powell River and its surrounding communities! Each month we scour to find this special person to recognize as our Community Leader and try as we might, we may not know of all the amazing people here on the Sunshine Coast and their tremendous community acts!

Help us out by nominating someone you think should be the Community Leader of the Month, and if we choose your nomination, we will reward this person with a $100 Visa Gift Card.

White LeBlanc Wealth Planners/HollisWealth

Community Leaders