Group calls violence against First Nations, Metis and Inuit women a form of genocide.

Family and friends of missing and murdered indigenous women gathered for a ceremony in Quebec. A three-year study was released with over 200 recommendations to the government on how to remedy the issue. Those in attendance called violence against First Nations, Metis and Inuit women a form of genocide.

Chemicals used in firefighting foam found in food

The Food and Drug Administration has found what it called “forever chemicals” in some foods. The Associated Press reported that the manmade compounds found are usually used in firefighting foam. Experts said the chemicals pose a higher risk than previously thought and many U.S. states asked for federal regulation of them.

Edibles make up half of legal cannabis sales for Canada

The Canadian cannabis market is valued at almost 3 billion dollars annually with edibles making up half of that total. That’s the latest from a report from the Canadian Press citing findings from Deloitte. Now Canada is preparing to legalize other cannabis-infused foods and beverages so the value should increase.