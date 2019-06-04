POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The deadline is looming to drop off invasive plants in Powell River.

The free drop off started May 24th and runs until tomorrow (June 5th). People can drop off material at the qathet Regional District Maintenance Facility, 2815 McCausland Road, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The drop off is open to all invasive species including scotch broom, blackberry, knotweed, and butterfly bush.

The district’s manager of operational services Pat Devereaux said the drop off “hasn’t been a huge success.”

“Only a handful of people have actually dropped off stuff,” Devereaux added.

Regardless, Devereaux said the district plans on having this as an annual event.

“It’s not a huge cost to us,” he said. “It’s something we can return to the citizens here and it’s a good way to get people to acknowledge invasive plants and (a) free drop off helps them get rid of them.”

Devereaux said while invasive plants have different qualities, they have one thing in common.

“All these invasive species are rapid producers and expanders,” he said. “They can take over an ecosystem pretty quick.”

Only clean invasive plant material will be accepted, and no yard waste.

Plant material must be transported in garbage bags; garbage cans; or for large volumes, ensure that loads are securely tarped so that seeds and plant debris do not blow out, spreading new plants onto roadsides.

For more information, call 604-487-1380.