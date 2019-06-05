Enrolment is now open for the Powell River School of Fine Arts. (Steve Buissinne, Pixabay)

POWELL RIVER, BC – It’s the time to shine for Fine Arts students in Powell River.

Enrolment at the Powell River School of Fine Arts is now open. The registration deadline is Thursday June 20th.

Students from Grades 4 to 7 can now enrol. Students from kindergarten to Grade 3 can call School District 47 as well. If there is enough interest, classes for this age group will go ahead as well.

The Powell River School of Fine Arts is a partnership between School District 47 Partners in Education (PIE) program and the Powell River Academy of Music.

The program features enrolment in the PIE program, which includes teaching and classes outside of regular school campuses with three mornings a week of academic learning, and three afternoons a week at the Academy of Music.

Lessons at the Academy of Music will include music, dance, theatre, movement, performing arts, visual arts, and media arts.

For more information on registration, contact Don Fairbairn at 604-414-2617.